Couple plans more sculptures at home featured on the hit HGTV series
During the filming of “Home Town,” the home Kathy and Isao Fukuda purchased was nicknamed “The Hobbit House,” and now the name is more fitting with its front-yard visitor.
Mrs. Fukuda commissioned champion chainsaw carver Dayton Scoggins to turn a hollowed-out tree into a 10-foot manifestation of Gandalf the Grey from J.R.R. Tolkein’s “Lord of the Rings” with a 12-foot tall eagle beside him.
“The Lord of the Rings” was something the family bonded with, as Mrs. Fukuda read the stories to her seven children when they were young.
“With six boys and one girl, ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ were often watched and the books read,” Mrs. Fukuda said. “Although ‘The Lord of the Rings’ is fantastic, ‘The Hobbit’ was more appealing to me.”
That’s why when the family moved to Laurel, they looked for a home with a hobbit-like appeal.
“I loved the inside of the Hobbit house, with natural woods, a full pantry and table big enough for everyone,” Mrs. Fukuda said. “Just a warm sweet home. I fell in love with that.”
And then Gandalf came about when a dead tree in their yard made for an optimal tree-carving.
So far, the carving has garnered attention from the neighbors and curious tourists, Mrs. Fukuda said.
“We’ve had people come up to the yard to look at Gandalf and slow down in their cars as they drive by,” she said. “I was surprised that we had a world-renowned carver nearby Laurel.”
Scoggins — who lives in Sandersville and whose wood-carving demonstrations are always a favorite attraction at the Loblolly festival — and Fukuda communicated for about a year before he started on the carving, she said. Over three to four days, he completed the sculpture, adding details to Gandalf’s robe and beard while working around a neighbor’s fence, using multiple chainsaws.
“We had to work around the fence, and any time you have to get up off the ground, that slows you down,” Scoggins said. “Usually, I have to drive three or four hours when I’m doing a carving, but I could complete it over a few days since it was so close.”
The Fukudas appeared on the hit show’s ninth episode of the fifth season last October after they moved 2,600 miles from Warrenton, Ore., to Laurel. The couple purchased a home on 12th Street with the hopes of turning it into an Airbnb.
“We had not ever seen the show when we began looking online at homes in Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina and Georgia — we never even thought about Mississippi,” she said. “Then I saw an ad about the show and loved it.”
The Fukudas then began their house-hunt in Laurel and applied to be featured on the show. When they were chosen, the couple purchased their home sight unseen. Now, as they make the finishing touches on their Airbnb, the Fukudas felt that the wood-carving would add a special feature for their guests to enjoy during their stay. The addition near the home offers a wide porch with rocking chairs purchased from Lott Furniture that overlook the yard and two guest rooms.
Mrs. Fukuda worked in sales and her husband at Costco. He always wanted to work in hospitality, and they made that dream a reality here in Laurel, she said.
“We have more stumps out front and may add an elf, dwarf, hobbit and more,” Mrs. Fukuda said.
The family needed a place where guests could have a photo taken and make their Airbnb a special place for Laurel guests.
“A lot more will be done here to make our place inviting,” Mrs. Fukuda said. “Four woodland creatures will be carved for us by Dayton.”
