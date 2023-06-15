PHILADELPHIA — Capital murder defendant Brandon Gardner, flanked by his attorneys, stood before Judge Dal Williamson and said, “I’m not going to testify.”
And with that, the defense and the state rested their cases on Thursday afternoon and began settling matters for jury instructions in preparation for closing arguments to be made Friday morning.
Jurors in Neshoba County have seen evidence and heard testimony from multiple witnesses — including from Gardner’s co-defendant and girlfriend Brooke Stringer — since last Tuesday. They heard from Gardner’s medical expert witness Dr. Peter Dehnel Thursday morning and afternoon.
The jury will begin deliberations after they hear from prosecutors Kristen Martin and Katie Sumrall and attorneys for defendant Brooke Stringer and Gardner. It’s uncertain how they will divide their time and how much time they will have. Stringer’s lead attorney is Tangi Carter and Gardner is represented by Marcus Evans and Chris Collins.
The jury will be able to find both, one or neither defendant guilty of capital murder or lesser-included offenses of second-degree murder or manslaughter. Judge Dal Williamson and attorneys were still discussing details in the courtroom at 5:30 p.m.
