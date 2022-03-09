A 4-year-old Sandersville girl was killed in a crash on Highway 84 East, just over the Jones County line, early Monday evening, the Mississippi Highway Patrol reported.
Phoenix Morris died of the injuries she sustained in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado that was being driven by her father Ryan Morris, 30, of Sandersville, according to the MHP report. He and 2-year-old Sawyer Morris sustained what were described as moderate injuries.
The pickup was attempting to cross the highway at Pleasant Grove Road around 5:45 p.m. when it collided with a 2022 Chevrolet 5500 service truck driven by Samuel Allen, 24, of Mize, MHP reported.
Volunteer firefighters from M&M, Rustin and Powers responded along with Wayne County volunteers from Pleasant Grove and medical personnel from Wayne General Hospital Ambulance Service.
Witnesses said that the service truck was traveling west on Highway 84 and the pickup was crossing from the eastbound lanes onto Pleasant Grove Road when the vehicles collided. The Z71 ended up traveling well into the woods and was barely visible from the road.
The driver of the service truck sustained minor injuries and declined transport to the hospital. Wayne General Hospital Ambulance Service transported the three patients to the hospital, where the little girl was pronounced dead.
It was the second fatal wreck in a stretch of a few miles on Highway 84 East in a little more than a month. In early February, 33-year-old Cecilia “Cece” Turner was killed trying to cross the Highway off Holifield Road. There were nine children in the car with her.
A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help with funeral expenses for Phoenix. Ryan Morris’ leg was broken in four places and Sawyer was sent to Blair Batson Children’s Hospital with a small skull fracture, but he was expected to be OK, according to Morris’ sister-in-law Charlana Davis. Any money left over from burial costs will be used toward hospital expenses for the father and son, Davis wrote.
