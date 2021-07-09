Wheelchair-bound mother, daughter escape uninjured
Laurel resident Angela Herron had little time to think after a car caught fire in the garage of her home on Blondie Road in the Glade Community. All she had on her mind was getting her 70-year-old, wheelchair-bound mother out of the burning home.
While Herron’s friend was working on a Chevrolet Tahoe, the SUV suddenly made a loud sound like an explosion and caught fire, Herron said.
"I found my mother and got her out of the home," Herron said. "She can't walk. She's wheelchair-bound, so I had to just grab her out of the home."
Next she ran for her mother Sharon Couch’s three dogs and her kittens.
"I had a box of kittens running out of the home," she said.
While waiting on the fire department, she next grabbed a hose to try to douse the flames that had started in the garage and spread to other parts of the home, but her friend pulled her away as the fire became more dangerous. Powers, M&M and Glade were the first on-scene and were later assisted by Sandersville, Rustin, Ovett and Union volunteer fire departments.
Lance Chancellor, volunteer firefighter, said that there’s an added degree of difficulty when it comes to fighting fires in the middle of the day. That’s because most volunteer firefighters are at their day jobs.
"We called for mutual aid and they showed up for us,” Chancellor said. “When we need help, they always come to help their brothers and sisters in need.”
Herron said she and her mother had only lived there for about a decade. The home was built in 1929 and was the first house built on the road. It was first built as a one-room log cabin, Herron said.
“I knew if it ever caught fire that it would not be good,” Herron said.
The American Red Cross assisted the family and anyone interested in donating or helping the family can reach Herron at 601-337-3880.
