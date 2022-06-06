A shooting at a Glade residence that was the site of a domestic dispute and standoff a few months ago injured one man in what was described as a self-inflicted leg wound.
Nathan Mozingo, 41, told deputies that he accidentally shot himself in the thigh when he was unloading a .22-caliber pistol, according to a press release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. They responded to the report of a person shot at the home on Blondie Road on Sunday afternoon.
Mozingo was treated by emergency medical responders from Powers Fire & Rescue and EMServ Ambulance medics before being transported to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment of what was described as a non-life-threatening wound.
In February, Mozingo was taken into custody after an intense standoff with JCSD deputies when he reportedly held his handicapped mother in front of him as a human shield.
The father told dispatchers that his son was “high on meth and threatening to kill him,” and that his son was armed and said he was “going to shoot at deputies when they arrived because he was not going back to jail.”
A dispatcher told deputies that Mozingo had dialed 911 and again stated that he was not going back to jail, but the dispatcher kept talking to him and convinced him to come to the door to talk to deputies. The suspect eventually agreed but said he was “going to hide behind his elderly disabled mother,” according to the report.
When he appeared at the door, his mother was in front of him with her walker in front of her. Mozingo reached underneath his mother’s arms to show his hands to deputies so they could be sure he had no weapons, the report continued.
Mozingo backed into the living room and sat in a recliner, pulling his mother on top of him “against her will” as he “continued to use her as a human shield” while allowing deputies to come inside, according to the report.
But deputies were able to take Mozingo into custody without anyone getting hurt.
