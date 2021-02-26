Feb. 23 declared ‘Rev. Rice Day’ in Laurel in honor of 95-year-old pastor of St. Luke's
Surrounded by family, friends and admirers on a beautiful afternoon at Laurel City Hall, 95-year-old Rev. Wilson Rice shared a story in response to the question, “What’s kept you going all these years?”
He told of a trip he made with a fellow preacher to a church in Alabama more than 60 years ago, when he delivered a sermon on an empty stomach. As time passed, members of the church began easing out the back door to go get lunch with their families. An elderly woman, who remained on her pew until the end of the sermon, offered to share with the two visiting ministers a lunch she had packed.
“She had one chicken sandwich and one pork chop sandwich. I didn’t eat chicken, and my friend didn’t eat pork chops, so it worked out perfectly,” Rice recalled with a warm smile. “She didn’t know that she had made those sandwiches for us that day, but the Lord knew we’d need them. We were so hungry.”
Just as well, Rice’s faithfulness and willingness to serve has been used to feed his flock at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church for the past 55 years, and Rice wouldn’t trade a moment of it for the world.
“God has been so good to me and my family,” Rice said. “I’ve seen a lot of good days and I’ve seen a lot of bad days, but God’s been with me every step of the way.”
On Tuesday, in honor of Rice and his decades of service to the community, Mayor Johnny Magee declared it “Rev. Wilson Rice Day.”
“Pastor Rice is a devoted, true man of God,” said Tonya Lampley, a parishioner at St. Luke's for the past 32 years. “My family and I are truly blessed to be under his leadership. He is full of wisdom. Every Sunday, he tells us to keep praying and trusting God because prayer changes things.
“Even with all the things going on in the world, Rev. Rice says if we pray and turn to God, things will get better. God is with us!”
Behind every great pastor is a great pastor’s wife, and Rice’s wife of 72 years, Eva, has played a tremendous role in his ministry from the very beginning. As their ministry grew, so did their family. The couple has seven children — four sons and three daughters — 37 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren.
One of Rev. Rice’s fondest memories is the time his family took the stage at St. Luke as a choir to lead his church in worship. Then only 6 years old, his granddaughter Felicia Jones remembers the smile on his face as she led her family in a song of praise.
“The whole congregation was shocked that a little, 6-year-old girl had such a big voice,” she recalled. “He smiled at me, and I knew he was pleased.”
His service to his congregation and community isn’t limited to Sundays. Casey Okafor said Rice and his family have been a bright light for her and her family during many of the darkest times of their lives.
“Rev. Rice has performed many eulogies for our family,” Okafor said. “He has been faithful in visiting sick family members and members of St. Luke Church. For many years, St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church has delivered fruit baskets to sick and elderly members of the church and community. Rev. Rice would load up his car and help deliver baskets on the Saturday before Christmas, whether it was raining, cold or sunny. He looked forward to doing it and says he wants the church to carry on the tradition, even when he is no longer present with us on this earth."
While most in attendance marveled over his many years of ministry, Rice made sure to point out that his ministry is not over and that he plans to continue serving until the very end.
“I made a promise to the Lord to serve Him until He calls me home,” Rice said. “As long as I’m here and able, there’s still work to be done, and this is what He put me here to do.”
