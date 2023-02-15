Bond denied for Ellisville man accused of threatening school, judge
•
A routine initial court appearance was anything but routine for an Ellisville man who was taken into custody in Washington, D.C, after being accused of threatening school officials and a judge in Jones County.
Jonathon Barnett, 43, did not exercise his right to remain silent before and after he was denied bond to await trial on charges of making terroristic threats and retaliation on a public servant.
“I’d like a chance to talk to the prosecutor and judge in chambers so nobody gets embarrassed,” Barnett said at the beginning of the proceeding in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday afternoon.
Judge Sonny Saul answered with a terse, “No.”
When the judge advised the suspect of his right to remain silent, Barnett responded, “I’m an open book, sir.”
Barnett said he plans to represent himself when the case goes to Jones County Circuit Court.
“No one knows the case better than me,” he said, adding that he may need “someone to advise me on procedure. I’d appreciate that.”
When the judge asked if he could afford to hire an attorney, Barnett said he could, adding, “I’ve got $100,000 ... or I’ll let my baby momma hire one for me. I think I’ll hire Chris McDaniel to represent me.”
Saul explained that, since bond was denied, Barnett would have to remain in the Jones County Adult Detention Center until the case goes to circuit court.
“Is that (Judge) Dal Williamson?” Barnett asked. When Saul said it was, Barnett replied, “Good.”
As he was being herded back to the holding room, Barnett said, “Looks like they’re still manufacturing things in Jones County.”
On the way in to the court appearance, Barnett was singing “We Built This City on Rock ’n’ Roll” and encouraging reporters to “check out my Facebook page” before answering questions.
He was accused of threatening to “make a monument of South Jones High School” and threatening to shoot school staff, a Child Protective Services worker and Jones County Youth Court Judge Wayne Thompson.
When asked about those allegations, he said, “No, I didn’t threaten anybody. This was a way to get me back from Washington, D.C. I was going to take the White House ...”
Asked to clarify what he meant by “taking” it, he said, “Well, I was going to ask for it politely. I was going to occupy it for the next 10 years.”
U.S. Secret Service agents took him into custody at a Washington, D.C.-area hotel last week because of “concerning messages” he sent about his intentions for going to the nation’s Capitol, Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said. When agents took Barnett into custody, he was with a prostitute.
When asked who she was, Barnett said, “A young lady I picked up on the street in the middle of the night. She might have been God, I don’t know.”
Barnett has a background in U.S. Navy intelligence, but he has a history of mental illness and acting out when he is off his medication, sources with knowledge of him reported. He was arrested in 2020 for causing a disturbance at South Jones Elementary School, records show.
The JCSD, school officials and Secret Service worked together to make the case and keep everyone safe after the ordeal started on Jan. 24, Sheriff Joe Berlin said. That’s when Barnett threatened to “make a monument out of South Jones” in response to a message from a teacher about a writing assignment for his child. On the morning of Feb. 2, the school received another message from Barnett that read, in part, “I’ll come for you when I get done up here.” Just after noon, he wrote: “My children better be in Washington D.C. by then, if not more people are going to prison and hell.”
On Feb. 8, a CPS worker told Carter that she had been in contact with Barnett to make sure he would be at a Jones County Youth Court hearing on Feb. 28, and he repeated that, unless his kids were on a plane to Washington, he would “come back with a gun.”
The CPS worker provided screenshots of the profanity-laced messages to the JCSD, which included a threat directed at Thompson and CPS that they were “going to play Russian Roulette with me holding the gun on national television. If God thinks you’re innocent, you will survive. If you’re going to hell, the bullet will pass through your brain. Have Faith.”
Barnett also called on Thompson to watch the movie “Shawshank Redemption” before accusing the court system of putting his children “on a trust fall. Off of a g - - damn building. How about i just start dropping b - - - - es off the top buildings. Tell that degenerate to sing R. Kelly I believe I can fly when he does it.”
Barnett reportedly sent a voicemail to a school official threatening to shoot her in the head and threatened the judge and other officials, too.
“It was rough, chilling, very upsetting,” Superintendent Tommy Parker said of the messages. “I hope they don’t allow bail.”
The JCSD and school officials had extra security personnel posted at the school in minutes after learning of the threats, and they remained there until they had confirmed that Barnett was nowhere near the area, Parker and Carter said.
Barnett's location was monitored by JCSD investigators, with the assistance of state and federal law enforcement partners, throughout the investigation. At no time was Barnett a physical threat to students, teachers or staff at South Jones or other agencies, Sheriff Joe Berlin said.An arrest warrant was issued for Barnett, and on Feb. 9, the United States Secret Service took Barnett into custody at a D.C.-area hotel. That agency became involved because of possible threats directed at the president, family members told the JCSD. He does not face any federal charges at this time. After Barnett went through the legal process of extradition, Carter and Joey Davis left Friday evening to pick him up — weathering rain on the ride up, then ice and snow on the way back during the 30-hour roundtrip.
“The Secret Service was great to work with, and Dr. Ladner was just awesome,” Carter said.
Berlin echoed that, saying, “We greatly appreciate the hard investigative work done by the United States Secret Service and our JCSD investigators in facilitating the arrest of Jonathon Barnett."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.