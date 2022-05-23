The Veterans Memorial Museum on Hillcrest Drive will host its third-annual Memorial Day golf tournament on Saturday at Dixie Golf Club.
Entry fee is $100 per player and includes entry fee and cart rental, two mulligans and on-course beverages. The format is three-person select shot.
For more information or to sponsor the tournament, call 601-649-3384. Entry forms can be downloaded at veterans-memorial-museum.org.
On Monday, the museum will host its annual Memorial Day commemoration at 10 a.m. The ceremony will be outside and refreshments will be served in the museum meeting room immediately following the program.
Keynote speaker will be Laurel native Dr. John Knox Helveston, an international
missionary who has ministered to churches in Illinois, Florida, California, the Philippines and with English-speaking churches in Europe and Central America.
He and his wife are the missionaries in residence at First Baptist Church of Laurel. Music for this year’s ceremony will be provided by local music personality James Ducker.
This program is open to the public and all local veterans, those currently serving in uniform and Gold Star mothers and family are encouraged to attend.
