Mom kills son during domestic, ‘warning shot’ hits teen
A West Jones junior who was described as polite and respectful was shot and killed by his mother while she was trying to break up a fight between him and her boyfriend on Wednesday evening, according to reports from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Jakeyleous Mykel Smith, 16, had been fighting with 28-year-old Devonte Jones when Smith’s mother, 41-year-old Kila Murray, fired what she intended to be a warning shot with a handgun to stop the fight, she told investigators. Her son was reportedly running out the door, chasing her boyfriend when the shot
was fired.
No charges were filed against Murray, JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter said, but the case will go to a grand jury to determine if the shooting was accidental, as she described it. Jones was charged with domestic disturbance — a misdemeanor — and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center based on what investigators learned about his fight with the teenager, Carter said.
Deputies responded to the residence off Shady School Road in Soso earlier that same day after getting a report of a disturbance between Jones and Murray, but he left the scene and neither signed charges on the other, Carter said.
When deputies returned that evening, the teenager was outside the home suffering from a single gunshot wound. They attempted CPR until EMServ Ambulance arrived and transported Smith to South Central Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead by Coroner Burl Hall.
The news of Smith’s death shocked those who knew him — not only because he was so young, but because of how it happened. “Kel,” as he was known, was a frequent overnight guest at the home former Leader-Call sports editor Josh Nichols and his wife Kayla and their boys, Caleb, Kaden, Preston and Mario.
“He was a great kid,” Josh Nichols said. “My wife and I were impressed with such great manners that he had. Kel was always ‘yes, sir; yes, ma’am; no, sir; no, ma’am.' Always. It is truly a sad, sad situation. It’s not fair for Kel or all of his friends. He is gone way too soon.”
Murray posted photos and a video of him on her Facebook page on Dec. 7, where he blew out the candles on his birthday cake while loved ones sang to him at a restaurant. She asked everyone to wish “my big baby” a happy birthday.
“This is the most loving soft hearted kid I got,” she wrote. “You know I got you no matter what this world throws our way. I’ll always be here for you. I love you son.”
Murray was questioned by investigators at the JCSD that evening because all shootings have to be treated as a homicide. It was there that she learned her son had passed away.
There were no witnesses and no evidence to contradict her claim that the shooting was accidental, which is why she was released pending the District Attorney’s presentation of the case to a grand jury.
“It”s still early in the investigation,” Carter said shortly after the shooting, “but anyone who fires a round is responsible for it.”
Smith’s body was sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy, Carter said.
There will be a gathering to “honor the short time he spent on this Earth at 7 tonight (Saturday) at the Soso gym,” Nichols said. “R.I.P., Kel, and while you fly high, please look over my boys. I love you.”
