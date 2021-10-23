West Jones community mourns the loss of Mustang senior Cade Thompson
On Wednesday, the West Jones community lost senior Cade Thompson in a tragic accident when his pickup collided with a school bus on Highway 84 West near Roy Jefcoat Road.
The news of 18-year-old Thompson’s death sent shockwaves through- out Jones County and surrounding areas. He was regarded by many throughout the community as one of the brightest young people it had to offer. Thompson was known for having a positive attitude, being an avid fisherman and a proud member of the West Jones football team.
He started on the offensive line for the Mustangs and was a key member of the 2020 Class 5A state championship team.
“He was an outstanding young man,” West Jones Principal Cooper Pope said. “We are heartbroken as a community and for his family. Everyone who knew Cade knew what a special person he was. It’s had an impact on us, and our school is mourning his loss.”
After his death, a number of local schools showed their support for the West Jones community. Scoreboards at Northeast
Jones, South Jones, Stringer and many others displayed 56 – Thompson’s number for the Mustangs. West Jones hosted Laurel on Friday, and in place of the Mustangs logo at midfield, Thompson’s No. 56 took its place to honor the fallen senior. On Thursday night, the Bay Springs football team paid tribute to Thompson by running out of their tunnel with the team captains carrying a number 56 jersey.
“It is never easy when a family and community goes through something like this,” Bay Springs head coach Dan Brady said. “We want to show our support for that school and community during this difficult time.”
Wednesday afternoon, family, classmates and staff at West Jones paid their respects to Thompson by adorning his senior football poster at Mustang Stadium with flowers, balloons and candles. Justin Rhodes, pastor of Big Creek Baptist Church where Thompson was a member, spoke to a large contingent of students who gathered at Mustang Stadium.
“I want you to know, in all reality, we didn’t lose Cade today,” said Rhodes as he was addressing an emotional student body at West Jones.
“Something happened about three years ago. Cade came to talk to me in the office at our church. He sat there and said, ‘Brother Justin, I need to be saved.’
“We talked for a little bit and right there in the office at Big Creek Church, Cade gave his life to Jesus Christ. A few weeks later on May 20, 2018, I had the wonderful privilege of baptizing that young man. So, I want you to know today that we didn’t lose Cade today. Cade is in heaven with Jesus Christ, and I am going to see him there some day.”
The school district's crisis support team is available to all students at West Jones who are dealing with Thompson’s loss. Immediately after the wreck, prayers for the family and students were being sent and social media exploded with the phrase “West Jones strong.”
“When I made it back to campus after being on the scene, players had met with all of the coaches down at the field house,” Pope said. “We had several youth ministers on campus that were praying with the kids. Cade was good to people, and no one should have to lose a child like that. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”
Funeral services for Thompson will be at Big Creek Baptist Church today (Saturday). Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with services beginning at noon.
