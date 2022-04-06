WASHINGTON – Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Laurel native Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and other Republican senators introduced the “Real Emergencies Act,” which clarifies that the president cannot use climate change as the basis to declare a national emergency.
“President Biden should be unleashing the untapped potential of America’s natural resources to lower gas prices and make us safer,” Wicker said. “Instead, Democrats are pushing harder on their radical environmental agenda by calling for a totally unwarranted state of emergency. This would put our nation at a further disadvantage at a critical juncture.”
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, said, “Right now, Americans are paying astronomical rates at the pump — with our country having already surpassed the highest recorded average gas price ever. Instead of addressing this problem head-on and promoting policies that encourage American energy independence, President Biden and his administration would rather ignore these problems. In the meantime, they are coordinating with extreme environmental groups behind the scenes to lay the groundwork to implement the administration’s zealous climate agenda by declaring a ‘national climate emergency.’ Our legislation would ensure the president cannot use made-up powers to circumvent Congress and govern by executive overreach.”
The bill would prohibit the president from using the three primary statutory authorities available to him (the National Emergencies Act, the Stafford Act and section 319 of the Public Health Service Act) to declare a national emergency solely on the basis of climate change. Actual national emergencies or major disasters, such as hurricanes and flooding, may still be declared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.