The Grambling State University choir will perform at the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.
Under the direction of Professor Cordara Harper, the GSU choir has a rich heritage, having its origin approximately in 1947, becoming the first music ensemble to be established at Grambling.
Each spring, the choir tours the region and the country for the purpose of student recruitment, university recognition, and student performance and travel opportunities. Laurel High School graduate John Thomas is a member of this year’s choir.
For more information, call 601-649-6374 or visit www.LRMA.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.