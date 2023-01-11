Jones County grand jurors toured local schools and made some suggestions for security upgrades and procedures and facility repairs.
In the First District (Ellisville), grand jurors toured Moselle and South Jones elementary schools and South Jones High School. Most of the recommendations were for the latter, where they noted “several issues regarding safety” that need attention.
“It is suggested that alternative school students should not be on the same campus as non-alternative school students,” grand jurors wrote.
They also noted “safety concerns” for a gym door that was left propped open and suggested that the camera system be updated. “The school, as a whole, needs a better system for a lock-down situation.”
Grand jurors also noted that they were unable to find smoke detectors in the high school or the 7th Grade Academy and asked that cases for fire extinguishers in the Annex and Building A of the high school be fixed. Bathrooms in Building A also need to be updated and get upgraded lighting. The sidewalk there needs to be fixed and the railings and ceiling above it need painting.
The heater in the boys’ basketball locker room was deemed “dangerous” and the bathroom in that locker room was “in appalling shape with urinals and flooring that need to be replaced,” jurors wrote.
The ceiling of the media center has water spots that need attention after the leak is fixed, they added. Also, Anderson Street that runs in front of the school “needs to be updated to meet the demands of school traffic,” they wrote.
Sports, band, show choir and other school clubs “should not have closed practices,” jurors wrote. “It is a safety issue not to allow parents and/or guardians to observe how things are being handled.”
At the 7th Grade Academy, the sidewalk should be made safer and the locks on all doors “should be fixed immediately,” along with unsecured wires in Room 711, jurors noted. They also called for ceiling throughout the building to be replaced.
“It appears there are too many students in the cafeteria at lunch at one time,” jurors observed, suggesting that there be more lunch breaks in the day “to accommodate the fire code within the cafeteria.”
Grand jurors did compliment the administrative staff for being friendly, knowledgeable and cooperative” and the students for being “respectful” in their presence. Overall, the facilities were “very clean,” they wrote, singling out the gym floor, the women’s bathroom in the gym and the paint throughout the high school as being “in good shape and attractive.”
They suggested that the camera surveillance system at Moselle Elementary be in a central location “so that every room and building can be seen from the main office” and that the office there and at South Jones Elementary be “the only way to get through to classrooms,” requiring visitors to check in there. As it is set up now, “anyone could enter the hallways without office staff being aware,” jurors noted.
They also recommended that Homeland Security visit each school and inspect each classroom and “suggest ways to make each campus a safer space for all students and staff” and to require “every teacher and staff member to attend safety workshops and pass tests on school safety.”
They also “highly suggested” that each school “employ a full-time nurse and law enforcement officers” and that all volunteers “be screened with a background check before being allowed to be on school property and around students.”
Their tours were in early November and the report was filed with the circuit clerk’s office on Dec. 6.
In the Second District (Laurel), grand jurors toured schools in mid-December. At Oak Park Elementary, they suggested several repairs, including several in the auditorium — the replacement of water-stained ceiling tiles, a cracked window, a back door and a buzzing light. They also called for water fountains to be replaced and outdoor benches to be painted or replaced. They also called for the flag to be replaced and gym-floor tiles to be replaced as needed and for the “leaning fence” by the street to be repaired. Jurors also suggested the school hire a full-time security officer.
At Laurel High, the heating and air unit at the vo-tech center needs to be replaced and the ceiling repaired. The bathrooms needed to be stocked with soap and paper towels, jurors noted.
At Glade Elementary, the buildings and sidewalks need to be pressure-washed and the parking lot repaved, they wrote. Interior paint throughout the school needs touching up and floor tiles in the first- and second-grade pods need to be repaired, they added.
The parking lot at Northeast Jones High School also needs to be repaved and a block at the top of the first hall near the main office needs replacing, jurors noted.
At all West Jones schools, they suggested updates to camera security systems and called for full-time security officers to be employed. At the high school, they called for “better security for access to the office and campus” and from the baseball field to the classroom buildings. They also noted that “lockers were dirty” and suggested removing them “for safety.”
Jurors also suggested expanding the cafeteria “to accommodate all students” and to repaint throughout the school, repair overhead walkway structure, repair drainage problem at the door to Building 1 and “restore order to Building 1 bathroom.”
At West Jones Middle School, better security is needed at the front doors and the walls in the hallway of the seventh-grade wing need repainting, they wrote.
At West Jones Elementary, they suggested that the drop-off/pick-up system be rerouted to the back of the school “for the safety of all.” They also noted that bricks in the courtyard needed to be replaced.
Grand jurors have no legal authority to mandate that facility upgrades be done, but they are supposed to periodically inspect facilities and make suggestions. That hasn’t been done “in several years,” District Attorney Brad Thompson said, mainly because of COVID-19 restrictions, he said. “I think it went great.”
