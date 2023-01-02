Panel urges alternative school students to tour facility
Jones County grand jurors toured the jail and other county buildings in recent weeks, and they made a few suggestions for repairs to facilities — and one with hopes of fixing future problems in the community.
“In touring the detention center, the jurors believe having the Jones County Alternative School students tour the jail would be a great tool to hopefully make them aware of what their future could be,” the report concluded.
The tour of the Jones County Adult Detention Center was conducted on Nov. 2, and despite the jail being consistently overcrowded, the grand jurors “found the facilities very clean, organized and seemed to be under control,” they wrote.
District Attorney Brad Thompson said that Sheriff Joe Berlin and Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall “did a great job” giving the tour and answering the grand jurors’ questions. Their suggestions for the facilities included:
• Replacing shower heads and faucets;
• Upgrading the lighting system;
• Fix drains in cells “in such a way that would allow more livable space in each cell.”
Grand jurors have no legal authority to mandate that facility upgrades be done, but they are supposed to periodically inspect facilities and make suggestions. That hasn’t been done “in several years,” Thompson said, mainly because of COVID-19 restrictions, he said. “I think it went great.”
Grand jurors from the First and Second District (Laurel) also toured local schools and made more detailed suggestions for those facilities, particularly as it relates to security.
In criminal proceedings between January and December in the Second District (Laurel), grand jurors returned 233 indictments, 14 no-bills and returned three for further investigation. In the First District (Ellisville), grand jurors returned 55 indictments, two no-bills and returned one to the file for further investigation from March to December.
Look for more on their school facility findings in an upcoming story.
