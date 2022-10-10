The powdery substance that was in an elderly woman’s purse wasn’t Metamucil — It was methamphetamine, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Janice Muscarello, 80, of Ellisville was charged with possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Thursday night.
She was a passenger in a 2006 Buick LeSabre that Deputy Jarron Guy pulled over on Tuckers Crossing Road, near Luther Hill Road, for careless driving just after 8 p.m. Her grandson Benjamin Umstead, 20, was driving her car because she did not feel well, he told the deputy. Another grandson Alexander Scott Umstead, 22, was also in the vehicle.
They said there was nothing illegal in the car and consented to a search, according to the JCSD incident report. The deputy found a handbag on the back seat, where Muscarello had been sitting, and found a “balled-up piece of tissue paper with a crystal-like substance which appeared to be methamphetamine.”
Muscarello reportedly admitted that the 2 grams of meth was hers, so she was placed under arrest and her grandsons were released with no charges.
She had her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Friday afternoon where her bond was set at $5,000 by Judge David Lyons. She has since been released from jail.
