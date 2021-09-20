The Jones County Sheriff’s Department stopped 19 impaired drivers and found five fugitives over an 18-day period, according to enforcement results for the Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign.
Those were two of the totals from the Aug. 20-Sept. 6 campaign. JCSD deputies manning safety checkpoints and conducting saturation patrols made arrests and/or issued citations as follows:
Of the 18 DUI arrests, 14 of the drivers were believed to be drunk on alcohol and five were believed to be impaired by other substances and charged with DUI-other.
“Our enforcement efforts using overtime grant funds provided by the Mississippi
Office of Highway Safety successfully removed 19 drivers from our Jones County
roadways who were driving impaired by alcohol or drugs,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We also apprehended five wanted fugitives. We continue to be amazed how many people we interdict who are driving without vehicle insurance or driver licenses.”
Over this past weekend, the JCSD arrested eight for impaired driving.
The following is a list of the number of citations/arrests that were reported as a direct result of the grant-funded efforts of the JCSD from Aug. 20 to Sept. 6:
- Uninsured motorists: 117
- No driver’s license: 83
- Seatbelt violations: 82
- Suspended licenses: 44
- Written warnings: 26
- Child-restraint violations: 20
- DUI arrests: 14
- DUI-other: 5
- Drug arrests: 8
- Reckless/careless driving: 8
- Fugitives apprehended: 5
- Felony arrests: 3
