Tanya Gray, a broker-owner of Gray Real Estate in Laurel, has been selected the 2022 Realtor of the Year by the Laurel Board of Realtors.
She has served as past president of Laurel Board of Realtors, numerous leadership roles and on multiple committees locally and throughout Mississippi. In 2001, Gray opened the first minority-female-owned real-estate brokerage in Laurel. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business education from Jackson State University and a Master of Science degree in counseling and guidance education from Mississippi State University.
The award is given to a Realtor who displays dedication, commitment, leadership, quality service, volunteerism and support, the Board of Realtors wrote in a press release.
Gray is also a member of Laurel alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, where she has served in many roles. In her spare time she enjoys traveling, golf, reading, cooking and spending time with her two sons and grandchildren.
