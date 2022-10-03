Park Place Garden Club and the Laurel-Jones County Library are sponsoring the third annual children’s “Great Pumpkin Hunt” in downtown Laurel. The hunt begins Thursday, Oct. 13 and continues through Wednesday, Oct. 19.
The object of the hunt is simple — children will seek the numbered pumpkins that have been placed in the window of participating downtown merchants. Each child will have a number sheet to write the corresponding merchant with the number on the pumpkin.
Entry forms and rules may be picked up at the library on Oct. 13, then the pumpkin hunting can begin. Once completed, forms should be returned to the library by Oct. 19. Each child will receive a small prize and be eligible for the grand prize drawing that will be on Oct. 19. Winners will be contacted.
Park Place members thanked participating downtown merchants, along with sponsors Community Bank and Magnolia State Bank, and the children who “join in the fun of this Park Place Garden Club project.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.