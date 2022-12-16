The Jones County Sheriff's Department on Friday morning arrested The Grinch at North Jones Elementary School.
The Grinch, 122, was reportedly trying to steal gifts from North Jones Elementary School, Sheriff Joe Berlin said. He was arrested by Deputy LeByron Jackson and the sheriff. He was charged with stealing Christmas cheer, being grumpy, resisting arrest and felony eluding.
The Grinch was chased down and put into a sheriff's patrol cruiser.
"No worries, folks, Christmas is now safe from the Grinch," Berlin said.
Merry Christmas.
