On a Saturday morning in Soso, 15 people began building planter beds in a vacant lot near the tornado shelter. The beds will house plants, shrubs, enduring summer fuchsias, drift roses, gardenias and shi-shi camellias. All of this is in an effort to bring pollinators and butterflies to downtown Soso’s newest space — a butterfly garden.
The idea came from two members of the garden club, who have their own gardens at their homes in Soso. The club decided to plant it in the vacant lot because it was the largest green space available in Soso, said member Linda Jefcoat.
“A lot of the garden clubs around the county are doing this right now and planting milkweed to attract pollinators,” Jefcoat said.
This is one of many projects the Soso Garden Club has worked on since Mayor Ralph Cahill started the club to restore Soso after a tornado ripped through the town in April 2020. Soso is still recovering from the devastation of the two-mile-wide twister that destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses in seven Mississippi counties on Easter evening nearly two years ago.
“If the tornado had moved 100 yards over, it would have taken the whole downtown out,” Cahill said. “In a way, we were lucky.”
After the tornado, Cahill decided to get the Garden Club going to restore Soso. His first project included setting up flags down the main thoroughfare in the town for the Fourth of July. From there, the Garden Club sponsored a Christmas Card Contest in which children grades 1-12 painted holiday-themed scenes on plywood boards that were lighted up downtown. Cahill has some of the best ideas, Jefcoat said.
“We had several members that thought it wouldn’t work out, but it actually worked,” Jefcoat said.
The Soso Garden Club built a butterfly garden to add more color to the community and attract visitors to the downtown. All of the funds to build the garden and other Garden Club projects come from donations and the mayor’s salary. The Soso Garden Club has about 22 members now who volunteer their time to make Soso a picture-perfect small Mississippi town.
With the butterfly garden, Cahill hopes to continue his mission to make improvements to the town. Member Janet Gutherie said the project is an effort to attract more than butterflies. She hopes it will help bring in new businesses, too.
“We are looking to attract people to be a part of our community as well,” she said. “We’ve even seen efforts from people who have never decorated before during Christmas since we started all of this. A new daycare was built in downtown as well, and you’re starting to see others get involved and do better for the community.”
There are still several buildings in the area that are dilapidated from the tornado’s destruction, but restoration takes time and effort, Gutherie said.
“We are making Soso better one project at a time,” she said. “It’s not going to happen overnight.”
Some of the projects are small improvements that will make a big impact, such as getting more street lights in Soso, Cahill said.
“Currently, Soso has 36 lights. Louin has 85, Montrose has 45 and Sandersville has 235,” Cahill said. “When you drive in downtown Soso at night, it’s very dark. Mississippi Power is proposing to add 43 more lights to Soso.”
Cahill also went to the Department of Transportation after getting Clark Engineers to survey the town’s boundaries and got the state agency to install new signs at the town’s edges. Five brand-new road signs at Highways 28, 29, 533 and Feedmill and Shady School roads now show visitors they are entering Soso. Turns out, the town was actually a quarter of a mile larger than previous surveys had shown, Cahill said.
He hopes that House Bill 001, which would allow small towns to sell beer, will also get passed in the Mississippi Legislature. The sale of liquor is already allowed in the town, which has two package stores a couple hundred yards apart.
“We get all of the cans and other towns are getting the revenue,” Cahill said. “This bill would be a big deal for Soso.”
His biggest goal, though, has been to get a grocery store in Soso. Cahill set his sights on trying to get a Dollar General Market. At this time, corporate isn’t considering changing the Dollar General in Soso, but he has not given up hope.
“We are still trying to get a grocery store here,” Cahill said. “It’s not dead by any means.”
Cahill’s ideas do not stop there, and the Soso Garden Club continues to take donations to continue to beautify the town. All of the projects will culminate to the bigger picture of making Soso a town people want to live in and visit. It will just take time, Cahill said.
“Rome wasn’t built in a day,” he said.
