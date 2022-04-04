Moselle man possibly facing federal charges
•
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department seized more than two dozen guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition along with large quantities of drugs and cash from a Moselle residence.
But the most disturbing thing they found inside the fortress may have been a few sheets of paper — instructions for how to make a home-made bomb.
Matthews Logan, 37, of Moselle was arrested last week after JCSD personnel executed a no-knock warrant at his home on Hodge Road and he was charged with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana — both with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm — and child abuse because of the presence of three youngsters in the home. He is being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center on $75,000 bond, which was set by Judge David Lyons.
“Great job by our narcotics agents in building the case for a search warrant on Matthew Logan’s alleged drug-trafficking operation,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “This was considered a high-risk search warrant of a major drug dealer which was executed flawlessly by our narcotics agents, investigators, patrol deputies and administrative staff.”
JCSD narcotics agents, deputies and administrative staff were there to execute the warrant after following Logan to his house when he drove in the security gate to enter the property, which had numerous security cameras. He was armed with a handgun when he was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody, according to the report.
That handgun was just the tip of the iceberg. Inside, they found 19 long guns, including two rifles with illegal home-made suppressors. That may lead to federal charges, JCSD investigators said.
They also found a half-dozen more handguns, including one that had its serial number filed off. There was also 3.5 ounces of meth, 1.8 pounds of marijuana and packaging materials and $10,434 in cash. There were also “hundreds of rounds” of pistol, shotgun and rifle ammo, a stolen notary stamp from The University of Southern Mississippi and “bomb-making literature.”
The instructions looked like they came from a military manual, Sgt. Jake Driskell of JCSD Narcotics Division said. It appeared that he was just paranoid and “prepared” for whatever may come his way as a “high-level drug dealer,” he said.
The JCSD had a press conference about the arrest on Monday morning with the seized evidence packed onto a pair of tables. They didn’t speculate about Logan’s intentions, but they did describe the discovery as “disturbing” at a home that’s about a mile from Moselle Elementary School.
Their attention was drawn to the residence by “numerous complaints” from area residents over the course of several months.
Logan had an arrest for credit-card fraud in May 2019, but he was on a pre-trial diversion program to get that sentence erased from his record at the time of his most recent arrest.
