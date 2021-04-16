By Mark Thornton
A Jones County man who kept driving drunk weeks after being released from prison for it will have a much longer stay behind bars now.
David Len Holloway, 53, was ordered to serve 10 years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after a Jones County jury found him guilty of felony DUI. District Attorney Tony Buckley convicted him as a habitual offender, meaning Holloway will have to serve all of the prison time day-for-day with no chance for early release.
Holloway was released early after his previous conviction. In January 2019, he was ordered to serve two years in prison after pleading guilty to felony DUI, and he was released from custody on Feb. 25, 2020.
But he was back behind the wheel driving drunk in May 2020 when he was arrested for that offense the last time. Sgt. Brennon Chancellor of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department testified, and the jury saw dash-cam footage of the arrest and what led up to it.
Holloway claimed that a Mexican man named Julio was actually driving the truck, but he bailed out and ran away from the scene. That prompted Buckley to make a reference to the Paul Simon Classic, “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard” in his closing argument.
But Buckley got serious when he talked about the threat that Holloway posed to the community, calling him “a train wreck waiting to happen.”
Court records show that Holloway also had DUIs in March 2014, July 2016, August 2017 and November 2017. A third DUI conviction during a five-year period is a felony.
Buckley gave credit to the jury, which deliberated for only a half-hour or so before reaching the verdict, and Judge Dal Williamson for “sentencing him to the max” of 10 years. Williamson referred to Holloway as “a ticking time bomb” and handed down the toughest sentence the law allows “to protect the people of Jones County,” he said.
Holloway was represented by public defender Michael Mitchell. The Jones County Circuit Court case was tried at South Central Place, where jurors and other court officials can socially distance.
In an earlier plea agreement, 34-year-old Terrell Pittman of Laurel was ordered to serve two years in MDOC custody after pleading guilty to felony DUI. He was also convicted as a habitual offender, so he will be required to serve all of his time.
Pittman’s felony DUI arrest was in June. Court records show that he had three DUI charges in 2019: in April, August and October.
In addition to the prison time, he was ordered to spend three years on post-release supervision under MDOC and pay court fees and fines of $2,427.50.
Both defendants were also ordered to participate in the court’s community service program after they are released from prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.