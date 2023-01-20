Some raised their hands and some were on bended knee, but the rec yard at the Jones County Adult Detention Center was packed with inmates praising God during a three-night jail revival that concluded with baptisms on Wednesday night. Ignite Church Pastor Curt Pitts, who is chaplain for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, led worship services along with Shane Allen and Brent “Tank” Gilbert and music from the Ignite Praise Team. “Some call it ‘jailhouse religion,’ and it may be, but if one lost soul finds Jesus, it’s all worth it,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. Pitts again led the second revival in three years at the jail. (Photos by JCSD)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.