Drunk man causes ruckus near day care, starts fight with by-standing construction workers
A Jones County man started a fight at the wrong place at the wrong time, and he paid the price with a little street justice before going into the criminal justice system.
Robert Brand, 38, was accused of starting a fight with two construction workers outside of a day-care center on Lower Myrick Road.
But Spencer Clark and Stephen Del Rio, who were working outside The Children's Depot, stopped him from going inside the building, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported in a press release.
Brand was “very intoxicated” when he confronted the workers from his adjacent yard earlier in the day, Sgt. J.D. Carter said. Deputies responded and told him to go inside his home, and he complied — for a little while.
Brand reportedly returned to the day care and “was cussing” the workers, who were working near the entrance of the building.
Brand then grabbed Del Rio, and Del Rio and Clark fought with Brand to prevent him from entering the center.
“They were concerned about the children, and they started fighting him,” Carter said. “They didn’t know what his intent was, but they stopped him.”
Brand was beaten down and bloody when law enforcement and first-responders arrived. No one other than Brand suffered any injuries. He was treated at the scene by Powers Fire & Rescue emergency medical responders and later by EMServ Ambulance Service medics.
When JCSD personnel arrived, Brand claimed that the workers had come inside his house with a bat, but that allegation was unfounded, Carter said. Brand then started saying, “I love y’all” to law enforcement ... and then “started fighting with us at the jail,” Carter said.
Several JCSD units responded to the call at the daycare. Kalob Broadway, who graduated from the Jones County Law Enforcement Training Academy on Tuesday night and was a former Northeast Jones High School football player, was passing by and stopped to assist in restraining Brand.
Brand was charged with public drunkenness and disturbance of a business and transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Center to be booked in.
“Great job by Spencer Clark and Stephen Del Rio in stopping Robert Brand from entering the day-care building,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “They contained the threat until our deputies and investigators arrived on the scene. I'm sure there are a number of parents and family of children at the day-care and staff members at The Children's Depot who greatly appreciate their courage and willingness to act.”
Several of them went to the Leader-Call Facebook page to post messages conveying their thanks.
“Thank you guys for stopping him,” Joann Everett wrote. “I have a grandson and a nephew there. Great job!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.