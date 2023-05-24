District 42 state Sen. candidate Don Hartness will host a “Meet and Greet” event today (Thursday) at 6 p.m. at Los Primos Mexican Restaurant at 748 N. 16th Ave. Hartness is running for the senate seat that is being vacated by Chris McDaniel, who is running for lieutenant governor against incumbent Delbert Hosemann.
Hartness will also be one of the keynote speakers at the candidates’ forum on Thursday, June 22, at 6 p.m. The event is being hosted by the Free State Citizens Action Union and will take place at Faith Arena Church at 130 Collins Road in Laurel. The event will also feature Dan Carr, co-host of the popular “Buck Naked Truth” podcast and founder of the Mississippi Conservative Club; Jack Fairchilds, host of “The Right Side Radio” podcast; and Pastor Will McLeod, president of the Conservative Christian Leadership Alliance and host of “Mississippi Matter” radio show.
Hartness will also be the featured guest on “The Buck Naked Truth” Tuesday at 4 p.m. on Facebook Live. Hartness is running against Robin Robinson, who has refused debate invitations.
