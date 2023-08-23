A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for moving large amounts of methamphetamine through Laurel and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to court records.
Christopher Myers Jr., 21, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth. The FBI Safe Streets Task Force began an investigation into the drug-trafficking activities of Myers Jr. and others in February 2022. Much of their activity was occurring in Laurel, according to court documents. Agents set up two controlled buys from Myers, and in each instance, 10 pounds of meth were purchased.
The case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.
The case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation. The OCDETF “identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level drug-traffickers, money-launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.