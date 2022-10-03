William McCurry rides the mechanical bull setup at Loblolly.JPG

The streets of Laurel were jam-packed on Saturday for the annual Loblolly Festival. Leader-Call photographer Josh Beasley had a busy day. Were you seen at the festival? View a photo gallery below

Children at Loblolly enjoy the swing ride.JPG
Brother and sister Oliver and Jude Clark play around the downtown fountain. .JPG
The Knight Butcher was buzzing with activity on Saturday.JPG
The Geckos’ mascot tries to attract people to the business’ booth.JPG
Sheriff Joe Berlin emerges from the water after being dunked.JPG
Local photographer Chad Edwards was one of the most popular victims of the dunk tank on Saturday.JPG
Laurel head football coach Ryan Earnest was all smiles after getting dunked on the chilly Saturday morning.JPG
IMG_8387.JPG
IMG_8371.JPG
William McCurry rides the mechanical bull setup at Loblolly(1).JPG
Wells Lazy Acres was one of the most popular booths at the festival .JPG
The pony ride was a big hit Saturday.JPG

