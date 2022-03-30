Fuentes family speaks out during and after day in court as killer gets 10 years in prison
A Jasper County man is going to prison, and the family of the father of five he killed is “not feeling justice, but closure” after more than four years of waiting for it.
Gregory O’Neill Jones, 50, of Vossburg pleaded guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to manslaughter and was ordered to serve 10 years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He admitted to gunning down 31-year-old Jairon Fuentes at a gathering outside a trailer park just north of Laurel in November 2017 after the two got in a fight during a night of drinking.
“He begged you not to kill him … and even though you took his life, I forgive you,” Fuentes’ sister Lesley Benitez said during an emotional speech to the court on behalf of the victim’s five daughters, his parents and other loved ones, many of whom were wearing T-shirts that had his photo with the words “In Loving Memory Jairon Samuel Fuentes July 5, 1986-Nov. 3, 2017.”
Jones was initially charged with second-degree murder and was facing a possible life sentence, but there were some circumstances that led to the plea agreement to the lesser charge of manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.
Fuentes had reportedly been using drugs and asked Jones “to hit a line of coke” with him, Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin told the court. Jones refused, saying that he only drinks, then said he was going to leave, but his girlfriend — who lived at the trailer park — asked him to stay, Martin said.
Jones then went to turn off his radio, and when he did, Fuentes “followed him, then punched him in the face and kicked him when he was on the ground,” Martin told the court. That is when Jones “reached into his truck and grabbed his gun … but Fuentes was walking off when he shot him.”
Multiple witnesses corroborated that version of events, Martin told the court.
Some witnesses — including at least one of Fuentes’ young daughters — reported seeing Jones standing over and firing multiple shots into Fuentes’ body as he begged for his life. He also fought for his life in the hospital, his sister told the court.
“He cried for his mother and tried five times to come back” in the emergency room, Benitez said, choking back tears.
Jones has no criminal history, other than a misdemeanor 17 years before the shooting, but Fuentes had several convictions on his record, including at least three felonies, then-Jones County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Scott Gable said at the Jones’ initial appearance in justice court. That was part of the reason Jones was released on $50,000 bond after two days in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
“Mom has been so heartbroken since you took her son from her,” Benitez said. “He may not have been perfect, but he was a father, a son, a brother … He was someone’s family, and he deserved to live.
“But you are also a father, a son, someone‘s loved one, and we forgive you. We really do. We want closure. We want your family to have closure. Not only is our family hurting, your family is also hurting. But at the end of the day, a crime was committed, and that crime needs to be accounted for and paid for.”
From the beginning of the case — which was delayed in part because of a two-year turnaround time getting the autopsy report from the state crime lab — officials pointed out that Fuentes was the aggressor, but the threat was over, so Jones couldn’t claim self-defense.
“I apologize for the incident,” Jones told the family. “I’ve never been in any trouble. I’m very sorry.”
Judge Dal Williamson accepted the plea agreement that was reached by Jones’ attorney Lisa Ross of Jackson and Martin. Tragic outcomes like this are all too common when there’s excessive use of alcohol and/or drugs, he said.
“Once upon a time, there would be a fist fight, they’d get it out of their system, and a few days later, they’d be friends again,” Williamson said. “Nowadays, there’s a good chance that one of them winds up getting a gun, and too many times, there’s a loss of life … I wish we lived in those bygone days.”
Three days before he was killed, Fuentes found his long-lost older daughter and made the statement, “I can die in peace now,” Benitez said. Knowing that gives the family “some comfort,” she said.
During her victim’s impact statement, she made reference to seeing a video of her brother begging for his life. Ross told the judge she never saw that video, and Martin said she wasn’t aware of it either. Benitez said it was taken by someone who didn’t want to be a witness, and when the person did come forward with it, officials told them it was “too late,” she said.
Williamson asked Ross and Jones if they wanted to reconsider the plea because of the possible new evidence, though he did caution that if the video depicted what was described, it wouldn’t likely help their case.
“We want to move forward with the guilty plea,” Ross said after conferring with her client.
In addition to the 10 years in prison, Jones was ordered to serve five years on post-release supervision under MDOC, to participate in the court’s community service program, to pay $5,000 to Sandra Benitez to cover funeral expenses for her son and to pay $927.50 in court fees and fines.
The judge asked Lesly Benitez if the family accepted the sentence, and she said, “Yes, we were advised that it’s the best thing for us.”
Afterward, family members talked to a reporter and said they were frustrated with the outcome but relieved it was finally over.
“I’m not satisfied,” his widow Nancy Gonzalez said, with Benitez translating. “They made my husband seem like the criminal instead of the victim … When (Jones) came up behind his back, he became the victim. (Jones) should’ve fought like a man, but he murdered (Fuentes) in cold blood.”
Still, knowing that Jones will be in prison “repeating the same day over and over” brings a little peace and closure for the Fuentes family, Benitez said, adding that they are “together as a family, united.”
“I hope he feels the pain he’s caused for (Fuentes’) loved ones,” close family friend Zack Newell said.
At the time of the shooting, the victim was married to Tasha Fuentes. Nearly two years to the day later, in November 2019, she was shot and paralyzed and her 22-year-old son Dalton White was shot and killed trying to protect her at a residence in the Hoy Community. Her ex-boyfriend Jose Melendez, 35, was found guilty by a Jones County jury of second-degree murder and aggravated assault and sentenced to 54 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.