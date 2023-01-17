Father remembered for selfless acts before dying in house blaze
•
Khanh Van Duong made sure his wife and daughter got out of their burning home in the early morning hours Monday. But those weren’t the only lives that mattered to him. That’s why he ran back in the raging fire trying to save his beloved pups, his daughter said.
“He was trying to save everyone in the family,” 30-year-old Kanh said. “He loved those dogs like family. They were family.”
Maltipoos Daisy and Rocky were still inside along with eight puppies they were fostering. Van Duong, 56, lost his life trying to save all 10 of the four-legged family members after the home on Highway 29 North near Soso caught fire around 12:40 a.m.
“He was still holding onto the puppies ... and he was very close to the exit,” his daughter said, choking back tears, “but he just couldn’t make it out.”
His wife of 34 years Vinh and daughter Kahn were startled awake by him, so their final memory of Duong is as a hero.
“That’s the last thing I’ll remember about him — the shock of him waking me up, the smoke and the fire, making sure we got out,” said Khanh, who is named after her dad. After they were all safe outside, “He told Mom there were still other members of the family in there.”
He disappeared inside the inferno and never returned.
“We kept calling his name, but we couldn’t hear anything,” Khanh said. “Mom said, ‘He’s gone. There's no way he can survive in there ...”
Volunteer firefighters from several departments and deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the scene soon, but it was too late to save Duong or the older wood-frame home.
He moved there with his wife from California about three years ago to go into the chicken-farming business. He had worked in construction and as a handyman back in California, but he came here to start raising chickens for Sanderson Farms, just like her uncle in Covington County does, Khanh said.
“He was an awesome man ... such a gentleman,” said Khanh, who still calls California home but had been staying with her parents. “He did whatever was needed to support his family.”
She and her mother left the scene of the fire before Duong’s body was recovered from the home. They didn’t want to be there for that or have to identify the body. Her uncle handled that, she said. He’s the one who told them that Duong was still holding the puppies that had come from the uncle’s farm.
“My dad didn’t want them to have to be outside, so he took them in,” his daughter said.
Duong leaves behind two other children in his native Vietnam, while Khanh and a younger brother live in the United States.
She and her mother will be relying on family in the short term as they figure out what’s next for them.
“We don’t know what to do,” Khanh said. “We’re lost. We’ll stay with my uncle for now ... We don’t have nowhere else to go. Right now, we just have a funeral to plan.”
Volunteers from Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge, Soso, Hebron, Powers, South Jones and Southwest Jones responded to the blaze, and several had to return that evening after the flames rekindled.
Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office were back on the scene Tuesday, along with JCSD investigators Sgt. J.D. Carter, Denny Graham and Seth Bigler and Jones County Fire Coordinator Kyle Brooks.
JCSD used a FARO digital-scanning device to map out the scene. Foul play was not suspected, Carter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.