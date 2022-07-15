Neighbor hailed as hero for saving elderly man who was ‘out cold’ after head-first fall into creek
An elderly man took a 12-foot, head-first fall into a concrete-bottomed creek, and he likely would have drowned if not for the heroics of a neighbor who happened to be outside and saw it happen, first-responders said.
Thomas Reginald Smith, 55, was outside of his Arco Lane Apartment when Jessie Kelly plunged between the pedestrian bridge and the closed vehicle bridge across at 5th Street and Arco Lane on Wednesday afternoon. Kelly had dropped his cane and was trying to retrieve it when he fell.
“He tripped and his shoe came off,” said Smith, who is retired from Burroughs Diesel. “He was trying to pick up his shoe and he put his cane down, but the cane fell off ... He reached over to try to get it, and he fell and hit his head.”
Smith dashed across the street and made his way down the bank, then under the bridge to get to his neighbor. Kelly’s head was under the water and he was “out cold” when Smith got to him. “I just held him up out of the water, and other people called 911.”
Smith was careful not to move the victim more than necessary, and Laurel fire and police were on the scene quickly along with EMServ ambulance. They worked together to tend to the victim, wading in the water then carrying him up the steep embankment to the awaiting ambulance.
Lts. Mark Evans and Michael Reaves both credited Smith with saving Kelly’s life after hearing eyewitness accounts. A blood splatter on the concrete on the water’s edge shows where the victim made impact — 12 feet or so below the bridge.
Smith said he was just glad he was outside to see it happen and was able to help his neighbor.
“He wasn’t making a sound, so no one would’ve known he was there ... so he would’ve drowned,” Smith said. “I just did what anyone would’ve done.”
He thanked his former classmate Robert Armond with the Laurel Fire Fire Department and all of the firefighters, police officers and medics for their efforts under tough circumstances.
“They are a blessing,” he said. “I appreciate the whole crew.”
Kelly’s condition since being transported to the hospital was not known, but rescuers said he was communicating with them when he was being loaded into the ambulance, so they were optimistic that was a good sign.
