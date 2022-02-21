SJ students give cafeteria worker gift he won’t soon forget
A kind gesture by a group of freshman athletes at South Jones High School has touched the hearts of some and the “soles” of the recipient of their generosity.
Foxx Reid, Nicholas Rodriguez, Logan Tanner, Cayden Kinmon, Kyron Murphy and Colby Mills – decided to bring a little joy to a cafeteria worker who has special needs — and is special to them.
They first met George when the cafeteria reopened after the recent surge of COVID-19 cases. George had been talking about a specific pair of Nike Air Max shoes that he wanted for weeks when the six students decided to make his modest wish come true. With their own money, they were able to buy the shoes for the man they have befriended.
“He talked about the shoes for multiple weeks, maybe months,” Kinmon said. “I just thought of it one day, and we figured since he’s always so nice to us, we could give back. I think there should be more random acts of kindness, because not all people are as fortunate as us. A little kindness can go a long way for sure.”
After the boys pooled around $65 together to buy the shoes, they presented them to George in the school cafeteria as a late Valentine’s Day gift. His reaction was worth every penny.
“Priceless,” Colby Mills said. “He was so excited and wanted to show everyone.”
Elated, George immediately went to show his boss and several other people in the cafeteria the gift that had been bestowed upon him.
“He was very happy and grateful for them,” Tanner added.
The reason behind the boys’ gifting the shoes was a simple one – reciprocating the kindness that George shows them every day in the cafeteria.
“He is always nice to us,” Murphy explained. “He’s very inspiring to us, so we decided to pitch in and return the favor.”
Reid hopes that their gesture will make a difference by showing others the smallest of good deeds can make a big difference in the lives of others around them.
“Hopefully what we did was an example for others,” Reid said. “George didn’t stop smiling.”
The group of freshmen are all members of sports teams at South Jones. Murphy and Kinmon are members of the Braves’ football team, and all six are members of the baseball team.
