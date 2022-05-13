Volunteer firefighters from three departments were able to work together to save part of a mobile home that caught fire in Hebron on Thursday afternoon.
Resident Mike Knight had been outside and was making his way into the home when he saw heavy smoke inside. He immediately walked out and dialed 911. The Hebron Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 11 Knight Circle at 5 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, they found a single-wide mobile home with heavy smoke surrounding the one side. A quick, offensive fire attack allowed firefighters to contain the blaze and save much of the home, which sustained moderate damage. Volunteers from Calhoun and Soso also responded, along with Dixie Electric Power Association. No injuries were reported.
— By PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
