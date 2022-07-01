A Hebron man is facing a serious charge after being accused of inappropriately touching a young girl who is a member of his family.
Larry James Hatten, 60, was charged with sexual battery after the girl underwent an interview with a child specialist and disclosed disturbing details of what he had been doing to her, according to the report by Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Hatten, who has a Taylorsville address but lives in the Hebron area, was arrested and is in the Jones County Adult Detention Center awaiting his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.
He is accused of touching her private parts with his hand and a sex toy when the girl was 13 and 14, according to the report. The incidents occurred in his home, the accuser said. In one instance, he was touching her and stopped when her mother pulled into the yard, the report continued.
After hearing the accusations, the girl’s mother filed a report with the JCSD in April to start the process of bringing charges against Hatten. The charge of sexual battery indicates that there was penetration and it can carry a maximum sentence of up to life in prison.
