South Central to receive 22 medical personnel to aid staff shortages
South Central Regional Medical Center, along with 60 other hospitals statewide, will receive assistance from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to provide much-needed medical personnel to aid with staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning Tuesday, 808 nurses, three certified registered nurse anesthetists, 22 nurse practitioners, 193 respiratory therapists and 20 paramedics will deploy to 50 hospitals statewide over the next nine business days. SCRMC is expected to receive assistance from 22 health-care professionals — 16 registered nurses and six respiratory therapists, said Doug Higginbotham, president and CEO ofSCRMC.
“We are grateful for the assistance from these individuals and thank the Mississippi Department of Health and MEMA for arranging this support,” Higginbotham said. “The additional assistance will help ease the stress on our current staff at SCRMC during this time. We appreciate the continued commitment from our employees during the surge of the Delta variant.”
As of Tuesday, South Central has 53 COVID-positive patients hospitalized with 15 of those patients in the ICU and 15 on ventilators. In the past 24 hours at print time, five new positive COVID patients were admitted, all of whom were unvaccinated.
"We are doing whatever it takes to get boots on the ground in our hospitals,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “Today, we are deploying over 1,000 healthcare personnel within nine business days of the initial request. Our top priority is to ensure that every Mississippian who can get better with quality care receives that care. We are grateful for those that are answering the call to alleviate the pressure on our healthcare workers. To the current healthcare staff in the state, we thank you for your continued dedication to our fellow Mississippians.”
MEMA and MSDH are coordinating the effort, with MSDH vetting the licenses of all health-care workers contracted. The state is currently contracting with the following vendors: H&S, Snapnurse, GQR and Maxim, according to the governor’s office.
Onboarding medical staffing is a phased-in approach. Level 1 and 2 trauma hospital requests have been fulfilled; Level 3 hospital requests are being processed and fulfilled. All staffing requests should be met by the end of the week.
Medical staffing provided by the state is for the COVID-19 mission to address the surge of patients due to the Delta Variant, MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney said in a press release.
“Our staff has worked tirelessly to give our hospitals the relief they need and deserve,” he said. “We are working with FEMA to secure reimbursement for these contracts worth roughly $10 million a week statewide for eight and a half weeks. MEMA stands ready to coordinate any additional resources needed.”
MEMA is requesting an expedited federal reimbursement from FEMA to cover the costs of medical staffing contracts.
The medical staffing needs advertised in the original “request for quote” included 65 physicians, 920 registered nurses, 41 CRNAs, 59 nurse practitioners (APN), 34 physician assistants, 239 respiratory therapists and 20 EMT paramedics. Nineteen vendors supplied RFQs.
