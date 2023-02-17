Vermont natives stick around Laurel to lend a helping hand to local charity•
•
A common story for people coming to Laurel is that they were enamored by the City Beautiful after watching HGTV’s
“Home Town.” But what Sandy and Dobie Nunn did once they arrived is where their story takes an unfamiliar turn.
After 24 years of owning their own farm, the Nunns came to Laurel after sell- ing their farm in Vermont as the first stop on their multi-state, semi-retirement trip, but they ended up staying for five months to help one of Laurel’s most well-known charitable organizations – The Glory House. Once they settled into Laurel, the Nunns were searching for employment but could not find a job anywhere. They were attending Venture Church in Laurel one Sunday and the pair asked members of the congregation about places where they could serve as volunteers. Someone suggested The Glory House, and the rest is history. They fell in love with everything about working there. What was supposed to be a one-month stay has turned into a five-month visit. “As much as we needed paying jobs, it was in God’s plan for us to volunteer at the Glory House,” Sandy said. They were initially drawn to the Glory House, which fills an array of needs in the community with very few volunteers, because of the Bread of Life food pantry that helps needy families locally. “They can always use more volunteers and always need donations, not just around Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Sandy said. “We are overflowing during the holidays but have noticed since the holidays are over, the pantry is not as stocked as it should be at the Bread of Life. If local grocery stores would allow us to put a box up for food and monetary do- nations that stayed there year round and not just during the holidays, that would help immensely. “The location on Houston Road houses youth groups and missionaries and has a kitchen on the premises. These volunteers do so much with so little. They run a food pantry, help families in need acquire clothing and toys at Christmas, help families acquire clothes and goods after a house fire, help out after disasters, help families in need get school supplies at the beginning of the school year and so many other things we don’t even know about.” The Nunns have to go back to their hometown of Jericho at the end of the month to see their family and also to escape a hot Mississippi summer. When the couple returns to their home town, they will look into possibly setting up a charity like the Glory House in their own community. But no matter what, the Nunns plan to return later this year to help out more in Laurel. “We plan to come help out the Glory House for three months, then travel for three months,” Sandy said. “We also hope to meet Ben and Erin next time we are down. We are huge fans of ‘Home Town,’ and that is what brought us here in the first place.” The Nunns will be missed at the Glory House, but Sandy hopes that there will be more volunteers and donations by the time they come back later this year. “Canned meat/tuna, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, spaghetti sauce and pasta are five foods that can really go a long way for the people we help,” she said. “If anyone is interested in donating or wanting info on how they can volunteer, they can go by the Glory House’s location on Chantilly Street or contact Jill at 601-262-5555.” The Glory House exists to serve the community but also needs help from the community to function properly. “One major thing we need done at the Houston Road location is roof work, but we have not been able to get the funding or donations to get that done,” Dobie said. During their downtime in Laurel, when not volunteering at the Glory House, the Nunns earn a small income from a dice game Sandy created that she sells at farmers’ markets and other places. It can also be purchased online at ultimatedicegame.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.