Rookie LPD officer makes traffic stop, discovers cash stuffed in bottle of Hennessy, weed, wanted suspect
•
Henny-thing can happen during a traffic stop.
Patrolman Devin Craven discovered that when he found an empty bottle of Hennessy with cash inside, 13 ounces of marijuana, what appeared to be packaging and a scale.
Joshua Hosey, 32, of Laurel was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear in court and driving with a suspended license Wednesday afternoon. Hosey’s bond was set Friday afternoon.
Craven was patrolling the area near Mason Street and Leontyne Price Boulevard and pulled over a green Lexus with an expired license plate. He made contact with the driver, Hosey, and asked for his driver’s license. Hosey did not have his license and it was suspended, the officer found out.
After searching the vehicle, Craven discovered a large sum of cash in a Hennessy bottle, marijuana and paraphernalia.
Craven graduated from the Law Enforcement Training Academy at Camp Shelby in June, and this was the biggest bust he has made on his own.
“It’s definitely a different perspective being out on the streets and learning the community,” Craven said. “You learn more about what’s going on.”
“He’s been here about eight to nine months and working hard,” Lt. Mark Evans said. “He’s a real go-getter, and I don’t have to get on to him much. I’m proud of him.”
Chief Tommy Cox said, “It’s great to have a kid who has not been here long able to look for the signs to be able to make an arrest like this. I know they get a kick out of it, and it makes them work that much harder. It’s his first and he’s new, and it shows he’s been trained the right way.”
The LPD is taking applications for new officers now. The department conducts its hiring process four times a year that consists of a written exam, physical test and interview.
