An ex-executive who went to prison and sent numerous letters to the Leader-Call about the ineffectiveness of the drug-rehabilitation program there may have proved his point.
Herbert Hoover III, 54, of Maurepas, La., had 10 grams of methamphetamine in his possession when he was arrested on Monday evening, according to the report from the Laurel Police Department.
Officers were responding to a disturbance between a man and a woman at 2009 Wansley Road just before 6 p.m. when Hoover was arrested for disturbance of family and trespassing. After Hoover was taken into custody, officer Devin Craven located three bags of meth with a total weight of 10 grams, according to the report. He was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and the two misdemeanors and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He made his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday morning and Judge Kyle Robertson set his bond at $2,500.
Hoover has been in and out of trouble with the law for 10 years or so. Before that, he was a successful sales executive with Sanderson Farms who reportedly earned $300,000 per year and lived in a house worth almost a half-million dollars in the gated community Windermere.
He caught numerous charges — along with a few breaks — before being sentenced to serve six years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections on a meth charge in January 2016. That sentence came after he violated the terms of a previous plea agreement that allowed him to avoid prison time.
“I made some mistakes, some bad choices,” Hoover said at the time. “I went to rehab in excess of 90 days and I have a new job in Louisiana, which is home to me.”
He violated the terms of his agreement in less than six months, when he was arrested after causing a disturbance at a local hotel and caused a disturbance with an ex-girlfriend. When the LPD responded, officers found four bags of meth weighing 12.5 grams, pain pills, a pipe and a handgun.
While he was behind bars, he began writing letters to the paper describing problems in the prison system, particularly the long-term drug and alcohol rehab program.
“You said you had a job in Louisiana, you’d gone through rehab and were cleaned up, not addicted to drugs anymore,” Judge Dal Williamson said before sending Hoover to prison.
Members of Hoover’s family pleaded with the judge to allow him to go home to Louisiana and be placed in a successful program for addicts.
“We want Herbie to be healed ... not punished,” his father said.
The judge responded, “My concern is for the people, the children of this county and the spread of this poison. It’s a plague and I’m not going to reconsider.”
Afterward, then-District Attorney Tony Buckley said, “He’s had every chance; now it’s time to pay the piper. Those tears are for himself. He’s already had too many breaks.”
Investigator Michelle Howell is in charge of the latest case. Anyone with information about this case or any other criminal activity in the city can call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
