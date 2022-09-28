Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will host its annual Heritage Arts Festival from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday on the museum's front lawn. The free family event will include art stations, demonstrations and music. Festival sponsors are, from left, Amanda Mills of Dixie Electric, Lora Adcock of Laurel Arts League, Hillary Steinwinder of LRMA, Sarah Patterson of The First and Lori Hearn of State Farm Insurance. Additional support is provided through Coca-Cola Bottling Company United and the Mississippi Arts Commission. For more information about the Heritage Arts Festival or the LRMA call 601-649-6374 or go to www.LRMA.org. Admission to the museum is free, 10 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sundays. (Photo submitted)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.