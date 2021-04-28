Debate rages on as Confederates honor ancestors
The Jones County Rosin Heels, flanked by Confederate flags, fired three ceremonial rounds in front of courthouses in Ellisville and Laurel on Monday, marking Confederate Memorial Day as the new state flag of Mississippi flapped behind them.
Billy Langley, camp quartermaster and color sergeant for the Rosin Heels, Camp 227 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, said he acknowledges the holiday after tracing his genealogy. One of his grandfathers was killed defending his family.
However, in the Free State of Jones, the city of Laurel does not observe Confederate holidays. Cities across Mississippi could have chosen to close their offices on Monday to mark the occasion, but Laurel’s city offices remained open. Laurel, as well as Hattiesburg and Jackson, opted out, too. Jones County offices were also open on Monday.
Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said the city does not do anything to celebrate Confederate Memorial Day, and that it was time to retire the holiday.
“We are still a pretty young country,” Magee said. “It seems like we have been here forever. We are still growing and adjusting to each other, and we are going to get there when everybody realizes we are all here together. And if we don’t get there, we will end up like other civilizations that just fade off.”
Gov. Tate Reeves decreed April as Confederate Heritage Month and the last Monday in April as Confederate Memorial Day. Confederate Heritage Month, created in 1993, has typically been celebrated by seven states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia.
Bailey Martin, press secretary for Reeves, said in a statement that for the last 30 years, five Mississippi governors – Republicans and Democrats alike – have signed a proclamation recognizing the statutory state holiday and identifying April as Confederate Heritage Month.
“Gov. Reeves also signed the proclamation because he believes we can all learn from our history,” Martin said.
As the Confederate battle flag has come down, critics have urged Reeves to retire the observance of Confederate holidays.
Debates over the state’s flag intensified last year, and on June 23, before the state voted on a new flag, a tearful Magee signed an executive order for the removal of it from city buildings. At the time of the flag’s removal, Magee said the battle standard is a symbol of divisiveness and racial transgressions throughout the state’s history, “none of which represents the ideals and principles of our great nation, proud state and vibrant city.”
“There comes a point in time in the annals of history when it becomes necessary to redefine who a people are, and what a collection of these people represent,” Magee said in a prior interview. “It is the opinion of the mayor of this city that now is such a time.”
After the executive order, the flag was removed from all buildings immediately. Seven days later, Reeves signed a bill into law to remove the current flag and instate a committee to replace the flag.
The Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit that works toward racial justice in the South and beyond, condemned the observance of Confederate Memorial Day.
“Since Reconstruction, Confederate symbols have been used by white supremacists as tools of racial terror,” said Southern Poverty Law Center Chief of Staff Lecia Brooks in a statement. “The United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Sons of Confederate Veterans erected hundreds of memorials to the Confederacy across the United States as part of an organized propaganda campaign, created to instill fear and ensure the ongoing oppression of formerly enslaved people.”
Last year, 170 Confederate symbols were removed across the U.S., and so far this year, 31 Confederate memorials have been removed or are pending removal. Jones County residents voted to keep the once-segregated water fountains in front of the Jones County courthouse in Ellisville. The monument in front of the courthouses in Ellisville and Laurel were not up for vote for removal.
Meanwhile, the grassroots group Let Mississippi Vote is seeking 200,000 signatures from Mississippians in all five previous congressional districts in Mississippi in order to allow the people of Mississippi to select the state flag, which would include the previous flag adopted in 1890 as one of the choices.
"I was very disappointed when my fellow legislators didn’t support giving you that opportunity, and instead created a sham process that excluded your voice," said state Sen. Chris McDaniel of Ellisville, a supporter of the effort.
The group is seeking supporters and financial donors. Anyone interested can visit letmsvote.info.
Magee said the state has moved on from this debate as Mississippians voted on the design for the flag.
"We’ve made a great leap forward, and we need to leave it alone.”
