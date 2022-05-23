Laurel’s City Clerk and Finance Director MaryAnn Hess has racked up a variety of awards and honors as a member of the International Institute for Municipal Clerks and, in many cases, she has been the first Mississippian to do so.
Hess, a longtime member of the IIMC, has made the most of the opportunities provided by the organization. She was elected vice president last spring and will be installed as president-elect at the IIMC’s annual conference in Little Rock, Ark., on Wednesday. Next year, she will become the organization’s first president to represent The Magnolia State.
During that conference, Hess will also be recognized as the state’s first IIMC’s Athenian Fellow. She completed the requirements for the honor on April 14. Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee and members of the Laurel City Council passed a resolution recognizing Hess for the accomplishment on May 3.
The Athenian Leadership Society is an international academy for and of municipal clerks worldwide. A division of the IIMC, the Athenian Leadership Society was established in 2005 to encourage continuing professional development among members.
Hess began working on the requirements for the fellowship before the pandemic and was able to continue her progress through virtual learning events. Fellows are required to attend 10 workshops designed to enhance their leadership skills. Participants are also required to write a series of essays on how they will implement the strategies that they learned during the program in their own departments.
In 2020, Hess was awarded the organization’s highest honor, the Quill Award. Up to three Quill Awards are awarded annually. IIMC judges applicants based on their contributions to the profession in general, their work as a municipal clerk and their efforts to improve their communities off the clock. They also look at a clerk’s work and leadership within the organization. Hess was also the first Mississippian to receive this award. Hess has served as Laurel’s city clerk since 2000.
The IIMC is an international organization dedicated to providing support and professional development opportunities to municipal clerks around the world. The organization has more that 15,000 members in 15 countries.
