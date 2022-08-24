After historic Laurel beatdown of HHS, Hub City mayor still has not washed Magee's SUV
•
It’s been 42 weeks since Laurel High won the 100th Lil’ Brown Jug game by hanging a half-hundred on Hattiesburg High. The Golden Tornadoes have enjoyed bragging rights and keeping the coveted jug all offseason after demolishing the Tigers 50-0 in the longest continuous prep rivalry game in the state.
But Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker hasn’t paid up yet on his bet with Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee. That was discovered after the Leader-Call made an inquiry to Magee’s office this summer. Magee said that Barker had let him know that he would be coming to Laurel to wash his rival’s SUV as soon as weather permitted. But summer has come and gone, and Magee’s new Kia SUV has yet to get bathed by Barker.
The Leader-Call sent an email to Barker: “As a community newspaper, our role is to serve as a watchdog and to hold public officials accountable. In the interest of doing my job, I am following up on a shocking discovery that has been revealed through a thorough journalistic investigation: You have yet to wash Mayor Johnny Magee’s SUV! Must we remind you of Hattiesburg’s devastating loss to Laurel in the last Lil’ Brown Jug Game and the bet you made?
“We are hoping this matter will be resolved (or at least scheduled), or we will be forced to do a series of scathing front-page stories about it. Thank you for your attention.”
Barker emailed back this response in July: “Yes; I’ll be washing Mayor Magee’s vehicle at some point before the 2022 edition of the Lil’ Brown Jug game.” This year’s game is scheduled for Nov. 4 in Hattiesburg.
It’s a tradition for the mayors of the two cities to have friendly bets and exchange good-natured jabs before the Lil’ Brown Jug game. Last year’s lead-up to the big game was no different.
Barker proposed the HGTV star renovators Ben and Erin Napier fix up a room in a public building in the Hub City as a permanent place to house the jug.
His words were all bark, and the Naders did all the biting to end the Tigers’ recent dominance in the series in spectacular fashion, dominating from beginning to end.
Magee’s prediction going into the game proved to be prophetic: “It will be a long ride back down 59 to Tigerland after the loss.”
Magee later offered some simple instructions for Barker when it comes to his preferences for cleaning his official ride: “Nothing fancy … Just make sure the windows are clean and that the carpets are vacuumed. A little wax on the exterior would be good also.”
