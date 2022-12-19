Taylor Hicks quickly won over a sold-out crowd at the Arabian Theatre in downtown Laurel on Friday night just like he won over the country in 2006 during the fifth season of “American Idol.”
The Birmingham native put a little soul and rock ’n’ roll in Christmas, playing some bluesy harmonica and strumming on an acoustic guitar in addition to singing. He belted out some old favorites with a new twist and a couple of original tunes to the delight of an audience whose age range spanned the generations.
Hicks led the second set as the featured performer of the 13th annual Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas Concert. Local drummer John Milham and the Joe Cool Trio — including Chris Spies on piano and Chris Severin on bass — opened with Vince Guaraldi’s jazzy “A Charlie Brown Christmas” soundtrack before Hicks came out. They were joined by Brooks Hubbert on guitar and the keyboard player’s son Chris Spies on sax.
Milham’s daughter’s Anna, 13, and Arden, 6, also sang a song each, to the delight of the crowd — and their dad back behind the drum kit.
The concert, sponsored by Chancellor Inc., was a fundraiser for the Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League. No total amount raised was available at press time, but ARL officials reported that almost $900 was raised in concessions alone.
Hicks and the rest of the musicians took their show on the road to Mobile the following night.
