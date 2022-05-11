Man suspected of being on drugs
ramps culvert, slams into church
A Laurel man may have been high on something other than the Holy Spirit when he crashed into a church on Highway 15 South Monday evening. Sources with knowledge of the case said Chris Leggett, 43, admitted to smoking spice, marijuana and methamphetamine and also drinking before his vehicle left the roadway, ramped a culvert and smashed into the side of Mount Vernon Church.
Around 10 p.m. Monday, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, and volunteer firefighters from Glade, M&M and Powers responded to the scene of a crash where a man was traveling toward Laurel on Highway 15 and struck the side of a church. A 2006 GMC Yukon left the roadway and collided with a culvert, then continued and struck the side of Mount Vernon Church, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Leggett had an ankle monitor on his left leg. He suffered some injuries and was transported by EMServ for medical treatment.
Jeremy Carter, who witnessed the accident, said Leggett was traveling at high speeds when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the side of the church. Carter heard the crash and went to the church where he heard Leggett screaming. He then called 911.
Sources with knowledge of the case said Leggett admitted to smoking marijuana, spice and methamphetamine along with drinking alcohol prior to the crash. Leggett had previously been arrested in 2014 for possession of a controlled substance, according to prior Leader-Call reports.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
In a separate incident Wednesday morning, JCSD, Glade, EMServ and MHP responded to the report of a crash at a mini storage unit on Highway 15 South.
