Damage reports came early Thursday morning from severe storms that swept through South Mississippi with straight-line winds reaching up to 65 mph across Jones County Wednesday.
Across Mississippi, more than 50,000 power outages were reported. Some Pendorff homes and businesses received damage, including Clark’s gas station and a shed at Hog Heaven barbecue, trailers in a neighboring lot and some down trees off Indian Springs Road. Down power lines, trees and strips of sheet metal were found along Highway 11 early Thursday morning. Some areas received hail during the storm.
Chris and Brandi Holifield, owners of Hog Heaven, said the restaurant was fine but they did receive damage to their office and an old truck
“We are praising God that the damage was no worse,” the couple said in a social media post. “Our neighbors also have had damage to their homes and businesses. We will be open, just excuse our mess as we clean up!”
Teresa Dinwiddie, park manager at Big Creek 10, went to her property off Indian Springs Road to check on her family. Her kids were all at the property while the storm passed through and they got into the storm shelter. There were only some branches and trees she had to cut down and blew some siding off of her son’s trailer, Dinwiddie said.
“We had the storm on Easter at the water park and every time it gets bad now, I call the kids and tell them to get to the storm shelter,” Dinwiddie said. “It was hailing and raining, and we had to go down near Hog Heaven to get here.”
Juan Tinillo, a parishioner at Iglesia Adventista Del Septimo Dia, picked up limbs out of the church parking lot Thursday morning after the storm came through. Some of the brothers of the church stayed there overnight, Tinillo said.
“Some of my friends received damage and trees down on their homes,” Tinollo said. “Some of the roofing came off over there at the trailer park. We got no damage at the church. I thank God everything is okay.”
