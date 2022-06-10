Tracie Smith thanked a Higher Power for helping her find a place that was far enough away from a House of God to legally open a cannabis dispensary in Laurel.
“I combed this city ... and there was nowhere for us to go,” she told the City Council at Tuesday evening’s meeting. “Then lo and behold, at 1 o’clock today, a property became available across from the fairgrounds.
“My God came through ... the nearest church is 1,700 feet away. Thank you, Jesus. He worked it out.”
Dispensaries for medical marijuana must be at least 1,000 feet from a church, school or day-care facility unless the property owner signs a waiver to allow them to locate that close, she said. After an exhaustive search, Smith found that there are few if any places in the city limits that are far enough away from any of those kinds of facilities.
Smith gave a rundown of all the locations she’d tried, from North Laurel to South Laurel and all points in between. Either the zoning wouldn’t let her locate the business there or churches wouldn’t sign off to allow a dispensary that close. The first location she tried was next to the police station, she told the council, but the people at a nearby church wouldn’t sign the waiver. The Unlimited Dreams Christian Learning Center inside Sawmill Square Mall rules out any location around the mall property, Smith said. She even tried in the “medical district,” near South Central Regional Medical Center, but the hospital has a day-care facility inside and the board wouldn’t sign off on her business, she said.
Her business plan almost went up in smoke.
“I blew up the motor in my van running all over this city,” she said.
Investors from the Delta and Jackson made Smith their “boots on the ground” for putting a dispensary in Laurel as soon as the state Legislature passed the law to allow medical marijuana, Smith said.
“It was frustrating,” she told the council.
The investors urged Smith to find a location in Hattiesburg, but she said she refused, saying she wanted to find a place to open a dispensary in Laurel. Her licensing will come through in a couple of weeks, she said.
Smith urged council members to give “some leeway” and consider the industrial area as potential sites for similar businesses.
The council unanimously passed the first reading of a zoning ordinance for medical cannabis facilities in the city, 6-0. Ward 1 Council- man Pastor Jason Capers of Christ’s Church — where the faith-based addiction ministry Dying To Live is housed — abstained from the vote.
“We should be in a position to be business-friendly,” Councilman George Carmichael said. “I’d hate for the cities around us to benefit from something like this and Laurel not benefit. Laurel has always been a leader, out front.”
The ordinance defines cannabis cultivation, processing, testing, research, transportation, disposal, research and dispensary facilities — all of which require licensing by the Mississippi Department of Health — and where they can be located and requirements
“I believe we need to be conducive to businesses,” Councilwoman Grace Amos said, “and I have faith that this council and mayor will work with those who want to invest in the city.”
The second reading of the ordinance will be voted on in the June 21 meeting at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.