A Hinds County election commissioner who once accused a Jones County election commissioner of posting a racist comments on social media has been charged with multiple counts of fraud, state Auditor Shad White said.
Hinds County Election Commissioner Toni Johnson and Cedric Cornelius of Hinds County were charged with fraud, embezzlement and accepting a bribe after being accused of using her position to purchase two 85-inch TVs and personal protective equipment, all of which was delivered to her home and another private residence, according to a press release from White.
Special agents from White’s office delivered demand letters showing that each of the suspects collectively owes nearly $250,000 to taxpayers in Hinds County.
“My office will always enforce the law, regardless of who the perpetrators are,” said White, a Sandersville native. “I want to thank the dedicated investigators and prosecutors whose work got us here.”
Johnson made news in July 2020 when she called out Jones County Election Commissioner for a Facebook post she made about voter registration, writing, “The blacks are having lots (of) events for voter registration. People in Mississippi have to get involved, too.”
To conceal the fraudulent scheme, Johnson allegedly purchased smaller, less expensive televisions as “replacements” for the larger televisions purchased by HCEC. Johnson’s demand letter shows she owes $25,893.80 back to taxpayers, which includes interest and investigative costs added to the $16,000 cost of the property HCEC purchased.
Cornelius has been also indicted for conspiracy, bribery and fraud. He allegedly used his company, Apogee Group II, LLC, to work with Johnson to be paid without work being performed. The company was awarded contracts to perform cleaning services, COVID-19 testing,and voting machine audits for HCEC despite being registered as a “motion picture and video production” company. A $216,227.28 demand letter was issued to Cornelius when he was arrested.
A portion of the money came from $1.9 million in grants awarded to Hinds County by the Center for Tech and Civic Life — a nonprofit organization funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, according to the press release. This organization gave more than $350 million to election offices across the country during the 2020 election season according to the Wall Street Journal.
“These cases expose some of the dangers of private funding of our elections,” White said. “They also represent another chapter in the story of fraud that has resulted from the massive amount of COVID-related spending in the last two years.”
Both individuals were arrested and transported to the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond. The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department assisted with the arrest.
If convicted, the defendants face many years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The case will be prosecuted by the office of Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens.
No surety bond covers either of the defendants or their alleged crimes. Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption. Both Johnson and Cornelius will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.
Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-800-321-1275.
