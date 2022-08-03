Museum will be housed in former attorney's office
The Laurel Black History Museum and Arts has finally found a home at 820 W. 5th St. in downtown Laurel.
“I’ve been circling this town for months trying to find a place, but I knew about this building from when I would clean it with my mother,” said Marian Allen, museum director.
The building used to house law offices and at one time was a therapist’s office, Allen said.
She reached out to current building owner Scott Parker, who agreed to let her house the museum there. Allen founded the museum in 2019 after collecting black history pieces that she found in all sorts of places.
She received invitations to show her collection at schools, churches and events and would educate people on the pieces she brought.
“It was always fun,” Allen said. “Sometimes they would have not seen something
as simple as cotton. Some people are traumatized by cotton while others are mesmerized by it.”
While it will take a while for the museum to be fully functional, Allen has already planned what she will show in the museum and where. She plans on applying for grants and learning from places like the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art in the community how to curate her collection.
“I want people to know our nation’s history and Laurel’s history,” Allen said. She added “arts” to the name of the museum because she wanted to showcase black art within the museum and have demonstrations as well.
There will also be entertainment at the museum for people to learn about black culture and history.
“I want to do a soft opening in December to educate people about Kwanza,” Allen said.
Allen wanted to create her own museum because of her love of history.
“I’ve always been a history buff, and we’ve always had Black History Month, but I thought it should stay all year round,” Allen said. “I want people to know Laurel’s black history as well and our community.”
Allen has also orchestrated Laurel’s Juneteenth celebration for the past two years and worked to put up historical markers. This year on June 17, a marker was dedicated to John Hartfield, who was lynched in Ellisville on June 26, 1919. She hopes to continue to fund historical markers that designate black history in Laurel along with running the museum.
