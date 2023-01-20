A history professor and author from Ellisville will be the guest speaker at the annual Robert E. Lee/Stonewall Jackson banquet Saturday, Jan. 28 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Reid Road, just off Highway 184.
Ryan Walters will give a speech that’s titled “North vs. South: On the Issue of Race and Race Relations, 1830-65.” He gave a preview of what he will be talking about.
If you go
“The modern-day historical viewpoint is that the North was and is good, and the South was and is bad on the issue of race,” Walters said. “I’m going to argue it was really the opposite. The North before and during the war was a very racist place — moreso than the South.
“For example, the Jim Crow system of segregation originated in the North during the antebellum period. It did not start in the South!.”
The Ellisville native now lives in Forth Worth, Texas and teaches American history at nearby Collin College. He has written several books on presidents and other historical topics and has contributed to numerous national magazines and websites and has written several guest columns for the Leader-Call. He’s in great demand as a speaker, banquet organizers said, and he’s appeared on C-SPAN, PBS, Breitbart radio and the History Unplugged podcast. He’s also co-hosted The Right Side radio show and he’s been a guest on The Buck Naked Truth podcast, among others.
The banquet is sponsored by the Jones County Rosin Heels, Camp 227, of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
The cost of admission for non-SCV members ages 18 and older is $10; $5 for ages 13-17 and free for ages 12 and under. All SCV members are asked to bring a covered dish.
For more information, call 601-335-5606. If no answer, leave a message and contact number.
