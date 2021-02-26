Evans gets probation, grace
“If I could go back and change everything, I would,” said Erik Evans, admitting his guilt of leaving after striking and killing a woman with his vehicle.
In an unexpected turn in the case of the fatal hit-and-run in the upscale Bridgewater subdivision, Evans, 39, of Ellisville pleaded guilty mid-trial, saying he should have stopped his truck after hitting 35-year-old Candace Morgan in 2019.
The turn came after District Attorney Tony Buckley, leading the prosecution, sat down with Evans, the defense and the Morgan family after the second day of testimony. Evans learned then that a member of the Morgan family had gone through a similar tribulation — and therefore could show grace. All the parties agreed to changing the plea and accepted Buckley’s sentencing recommendation.
Evans will now serve three years of probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections, pay a $1,000 fine and do community service four hours per week. Judge Dal Williamson allowed a non-adjudicated sentence, which means the court will only accept the guilty plea after Evans completes its requirements, after which he’ll be eligible for expungement.
After two days of testimony in Williamson’s courtroom, Evans stood before the podium and told the room he should have stopped after striking Morgan and that he should have known he hit a human being.
“To the family of Candace Morgan, I apologize,” Evans said. “I’m sorry about all of this. And being able to talk to y’all, you don’t know what that’s done for me.”
Sean Morgan, the older brother of Candace Morgan, told Evans he’d also been in an accident 20 years ago that resulted in the death of a young mother of two.
“I didn’t have to do the time either because they were a gracious family,” Sean Morgan said. “Because they were a Christian family. But I had to deal with it for 20 years. It’s messed with my life in ways you don’t even want to know. I’ve been married three times. You’re very lucky your wife is still with you. You win for that alone. We can’t imagine taking you away from your sons for that amount of time,” he said, referring to the original five- to 10-year prison sentence Evans faced before his admission.
“I believe this is a just sentence for Mr. Evans’ plea of guilty, and I accept it,” said Ron Morgan, Candace’s father.
Family members remembered how Candace enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and internationally to Norway, Asia and South Africa. She was proficient in four languages and she was proud of her Norwegian heritage from her mother’s side of the family. She enjoyed skiing at Mount Ascutney in Vermont, where she first learned to ski in fourth grade and eventually taught lessons when she grew older.
She was single, but she had two cats that are sisters — Tua and Lillian, and she considered them her children.
“There are no winners in this case,” Buckley said. “Everyone has lost. Up until this morning, both sides were far apart. When the family of Candace Morgan approached with a change of heart, that they would like this case to be resolved, discussions between myself and the honorable Jennifer Rogers and Mr. Fortner, which were respectful and cordial, the agreement reached based on facts and circumstances was that the state will recommend having Erik Joseph Evans admit his guilt that he should have known (he’d hit a person).”
The defense
The prosecution had argued that Evans knew or should have known to pull over and wait for police after hitting something large enough to put a sizable dent in the hood of his truck, a point they drove home when Buckley cross-examined LeAnne Evans, Erik Evans’ wife.
“If you hit something that made a sound, what would be the first thing you would do?” Buckley asked, to which she had no answer.
Evans was driving east on Neil Road at 7 a.m. that September morning when his Ford F-150 struck and killed Morgan, which are facts that Buckley and defense attorney Tom Fortner agree on. Evans is a resident of the subdivision and Morgan was there housesitting for her parents. The defendant was taking his child to daycare when he struck Morgan, who was walking with her back turned to oncoming traffic on the side of the road. He didn’t stop his truck.
Evans later turned himself in and was released after posting $50,000 bond and was on trial by way of a grand jury indictment.
The defense argued that Evans reacted in a way consistent with someone who thought he hit a mailbox. Evans, trying to get his child to daycare on time so he could get to work a little early, is said to have stopped at the Bridgewater exit gate, put part of his broken headlight in the truck and continued to his destination.
Moreover, according to Evans, his boy was behind the driver’s seat in a front-facing child seat and Evans had turned his rearview mirror to keep an eye on his son. He thereby didn’t see Morgan’s body behind the truck, he said.
He also didn’t walk all the way around the truck to see a patch of blood on the side; he said he stopped at the headlight.
“I saw a piece of glass hanging off, and I was about to go onto a public road,” he said. “I didn’t want it to fly off. I got back in the truck without looking at the right side of the truck. I saw the damage on the hood but didn’t evaluate how bad it was. It doesn’t take anything to damage vehicles, that’s why I thought it was a mailbox.”
Coworkers called to the witness stand said Evans’ demeanor was normal when he arrived at Oil States Energy a few minutes later. It was after he received a call from his wife that he went pale and drove straight to the Ellisville Police Department, witnesses said.
LeAnne had heard from her friend Chelsea that someone had been hit on the road near their homes in Bridgewater and that the outlook was grim. She told her husband during the phone call.
“I said, ‘Oh my God, I thought it was a mailbox,’” Evans said. “My head was so scrambled. I didn’t know what to do. LeAnne said go to the police station, and I went right then. An officer was coming on his shift when I got there. I told him I thought I’d hit a mailbox, but I thought I might’ve hit somebody. He had no idea what I was talking about.”
Ellisville police notified the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, since it was in their jurisdiction. Evans was transported without being handcuffed. Therefore, the defense argued, Evans never tried to elude law enforcement.
The accident happened right in front of the house of a Bridgewater woman who told the court she heard nothing — after Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall said he’d heard a loud thump nearby while sitting on his back porch in the neighborhood.
The woman, who’s known Evans for about 15 years, said she only knew about the incident after she awoke to hear people talking outside nearby. Her husband alerted her and police soon made contact. Furthermore, Evans had been booked at the JCSD in Laurel before Sgt. J.D. Carter had even finished processing the crime scene.
After a few cross-examination questions from Buckley, the neighbor admitted she may have been asleep as the incident occurred.
The prosecution
“The case begins Sept. 23, 2019,” Buckley said. “In the (surveillance video), you’ll see her walk along Bridgewater Drive, and as she turns right onto Neil Road, through a gap in the trees, you’ll see when she is struck. ... You’ll see her body catapulted a certain distance. You won’t see brake lights. Evans keeps going.”
Due to the sun being blinding on that hill in the subdivision during that time of year, Erik Evans argued he could not see a person or any object he may have hit while driving east, toward the sunrise, on Neil Road. That’s why he assumed Candace Morgan had been a mailbox.
Investigator J.D. Carter gave great weight to both prosecution and defense arguments when Buckley called him to the witness stand. He told the court that there were no mailboxes for about 900 feet on that stretch of the road, but that the sun was, in fact, blinding when he and Sgt. Adam Cochran recreated the events the morning after the incident.
In two videos of the staging, Cochran drove a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that was a similar size to Evans’ F-150. In the video shot the morning after Morgan’s death, Cochran drives the route that Evans had taken, with Carter walking Morgan’s route. The video shows a bright glare on the windshield as Cochran turns down Neil Road.
Carter’s outline can be seen walking, and the hood of the truck is fully visible.
While the jury was out of the room, Williamson said he noticed the hood of the truck was fully visible during that video, whereas the defense claimed Evans never saw Morgan bounce off the hood and put a dent in it.
“How could a person not see the body of a fully-grown, 5-10 female bounce off the hood of their truck?” Buckley asked.
Carter told Fortner during cross-examination that Evans did not appear to be speeding in the surveillance video, and that even though Evans made a “rolling stop” — Fortner’s words — people drove that way all the time.
“Does that indicate Evans is a bad driver?” Fortner said.
“No, sir,” Carter said.
Williamson noted at one point that the court was not determining Evans’ conduct on the road.
Carter confirmed that a blood test showed Evans had no impairing substances in his system and that his phone records showed he wasn’t on the phone or texting at the time of the accident. Further, there were no skid marks that would indicate Evans saw Morgan and attempted to swerve.
But Morgan’s injuries were severe after she landed approximately 105 feet from the point of impact. Forensic pathologist David Arboe II took the witness stand and testified that Morgan, whom he’d autopsied, had trauma all over her body.
The dislocation of her cervical spine, the fracturing of her spine, the lacerations of her liver, the fracture along her chest, the contusions on her lungs and the trauma to her brain likely resulted in a quick death, Arboe said.
“This is a tragic case,” Williamson said. “I can’t imagine the loss that the Morgans feel. I have two daughters of my own. I can’t imagine that sorrow. I have some experience with someone you care greatly about being in an accident where someone loses their life. I know equally the pain that is suffered by the one who is the driver. There has been no question that Evans is a good man and has a good family — he’s a devoted father and husband, a good man. But a terrible thing happened that morning. The question then was whether he did strike a human knowingly, which the jury would have decided. I think (Evans’ plea) is a good resolution under the case.”
Buckley told the court that the state did in fact have enough evidence to show Evans’ guilt.
“If you do everything you’re supposed to for the next three years, I will dismiss the case and you will be eligible for expungement,” Williamson said.
