County man accused of leaving scene of wreck that killed pedestrian in Bridgewater in 2019
•
An Ellisville man who is accused in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian near his home in an upscale neighborhood in 2019 isn’t on trial because of what he did. Erik Joseph Evans, 39, is facing a Jones County jury because of what he didn’t do after 35-year-old Candace Vivian Morgan was struck and killed in the Bridgewater subdivision just outside of Ellisville, District Attorney Tony Buckley said.
“He’s not charged with culpable negligent manslaughter resulting in her death,” Buckley said. “We’re not here on that. The law states if you’re in a vehicle, and you’re involved in an accident, whether it’s your fault or not, you must stop. We’re here on the issue of leaving the scene, which is a separate charge completely.”
The prosecution was expected to argue that Evans, who is charged with fleeing the scene of an accident that resulted in death, knew or should have known to pull over and wait for police. Evans’ attorney Tom Fortner was expected to argue that Evans thought he’d hit a mailbox and intended to go back and tell the owner later. Fortner declined comment until the trial is over.
Evans was reportedly driving east on Neil Road at 7 a.m. that September morning when his Ford F-150 hit Morgan. He was a resident of the subdivision and Morgan was there house-sitting for her parents. The defendant was reportedly taking his child to school when he struck Morgan, who was walking along the roadside, and didn’t stop. He soon after turned himself in at the Ellisville Police Department and was released after posting $50,000 bond. Evans was charged by way of a grand jury indictment.
The Leader-Call reported that Morgan was knocked about 100 feet from the point of impact and that the damage to Evans’ truck was “extensive.” The speed limit on the street is 25 mph. The incident was captured on home surveillance video and shows Evans’ truck running a stop sign before striking Morgan, sources said. Those familiar with the area said drivers going in that direction are facing the sun directly.
The state was expected to call on the victim’s father Ron Morgan and Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter as witnesses and possibly others, such as Timothy Duke, who called 911 after finding Morgan, and Howard Patrick, the Jones College teacher who was on Neil Road during the accident.
Sources close to the investigation said that Evans’ blood toxicology results showed no alcohol or drugs in his system.
The trial is at the Whitehead Building at Howard Technology Park in Ellisville to keep attendees physically distanced. Opening statements for the trial had not begun at press time. Six white men, five white women, one black man and one black woman, including an alternate, comprised the jury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.